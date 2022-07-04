Fri, July 15, 2022

international

Protesters demand justice after video of police killing Black man in Ohio released

Protesters gathered in Ohio's Akron on Sunday following the release of footage showing police officers shooting an unarmed Black man, Jayland Walker.

Police played multiple videos at a news conference, one of which they said showed a gunshot being fired from the car driven by Walker, 25.

He fled in his car after officers attempted to pull him over for a minor traffic violation. Walker’s body was found with some 60 gunshot wounds after he fled a traffic stop last week.

On Sunday afternoon, the Akron NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) led a peaceful protest at city hall.

Hundreds of demonstrators marched in the streets of the city of some 200,000 people, waving "Black Lives Matter" flags and chanting.

 

The police body camera video showed a chase lasting several minutes, after which Walker jumped out of the car and ran away from police. Police say it appears he was turning toward officers, who at the time believed he was armed. A gun was later recovered from his car.

South Korean, US F-35 stealth fighters stage first aerial drills

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Japanese researchers to develop lunar, martian habitats

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Asean Online Sale Day to offer tourism, fashion deals from Aug 8-10

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Montenegro opens 1st Chinese-built highway section

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Malaysia not on verge of bankruptcy: Finance Minister

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Published : July 04, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

PK Overcomes Demon in Her Head to Win Maiden SAT-TWT Open Title in Hua Hin

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Repeat failure to pay traffic fine doesn’t always lead to arrest: courts

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Giant Buakaw stuns New York on Times Square billboard

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Bangkok’s 10 best public parks for joggers

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.