Protesters demand justice after video of police killing Black man in Ohio released

Police played multiple videos at a news conference, one of which they said showed a gunshot being fired from the car driven by Walker, 25.

He fled in his car after officers attempted to pull him over for a minor traffic violation. Walker’s body was found with some 60 gunshot wounds after he fled a traffic stop last week.

On Sunday afternoon, the Akron NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) led a peaceful protest at city hall.

Hundreds of demonstrators marched in the streets of the city of some 200,000 people, waving "Black Lives Matter" flags and chanting.