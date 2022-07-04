Angkor ticket sales jump by 1,000% in first half as Cambodia opens

According to a July 1 statement issued by Angkor Enterprise, the state-run institution that manages ticket sales for international visitors to the 400sq km Unesco site, a total of 59,983 tickets worth $2,420,081 were sold in January-June, a rise of over 1,000 per cent year-on-year.

The prices of one-day, three-day and seven-day tickets for Angkor currently stand at $37, $62, and $72. Entry is free for Cambodians.

The number of visitors to Angkor and other attractions in Siem Reap province has jumped since the government rolled back Covid-19 entry-exit rules.

Apsara National Authority (ANA) deputy director-general Long Kosal told The Post that although still below pre-Covid levels, the boost in travellers and tourism revenue to the province’s primary tourism zone were “good signs” following a more-than-two-year pandemic hiatus.

He said this illustrates that Angkor was still a draw for national and international visitors, which he hailed as welcome news for the Siem Reap tourism industry.

“The important thing is to instil confidence in those considering visiting, which is crucial in managing the development of the tourism sector. And confidence can be enhanced by providing safer, more enjoyable and unique entertainment, more efficient tour arrangements and transport of tourists from one place to another,” Kosal said.