Suspect captured in shooting at July 4 parade in Chicago's Highland Park suburb

More than 36 people were injured, mostly with gunshot wounds, said Jim Anthony, a spokesperson for the NorthShore University HealthSystem. The 26 victims taken to the Highland Park hospital ranged in age from 8 to 85, said Brigham Temple, an emergency room doctor.

Police confirmed they captured 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III, who was from the area. They said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit automobile.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office posted an online wanted poster of Crimo, showing a thin-faced bearded man with facial and neck tattoos. It said he weighed 120 pounds (54 kg) and was 5 feet 11 inches (1 meter 80 cms) tall.

Officials said a rifle was recovered from the scene.

Crimo appears to have published several self-made rap songs using the artist stage name "Awake The Rapper."

The shooting caused toddlers to abandon tricycles and parents to run for safety with their children, turning a civic display of patriotism into a scene of panicked mayhem.

Police did not have a motive for the shooting.

The shooting comes with gun violence fresh on the minds of many Americans, after a massacre on May 24 killed 19 school children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, which followed a May 14 attack that killed 10 people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.