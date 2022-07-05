Fri, July 15, 2022

international

Russian laser scientist dies two days after arrest for state treason

A Russian scientist who was arrested in Siberia last week on suspicion of state treason and flown to Moscow despite suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer has died, lawyers and a family member said on Sunday.

Physicist Dmitry Kolker, 54, had been taken from his hospital bed, where he was being fed through a tube, and bundled onto a flight of more than four hours to Moscow, where the lawyers said he was taken to Lefortovo prison and later died in a nearby hospital.

His cousin Anton Dianov told Reuters from the United States that the accusation against the laser specialist - that he had betrayed state secrets to China - was preposterous.

"He was a scientist, he loved his country, he was working in his country despite many invitations from leading universities and labs to go work abroad. He wanted to work in Russia, he wanted to teach students there," he said.

"These charges are absolutely ridiculous and extremely cruel and unusual to be levied on such a sick man. They knew that he was on his deathbed and they chose to arrest him."

The family and lawyers said Kolker was detained, and his house searched, by the FSB security service. They said the treason charges - which carry a sentence of up to 20 years - were based on lectures Kolker had delivered in China, even though the content had been approved by the FSB.

Reuters did not receive a reply to an emailed request for comment from the FSB.

Lawyer Alexander Fedulov told Reuters he had attempted to contact the authorities on behalf of Kolker but been turned away from the FSB investigative department and from the prison.

He said he would file a legal complaint on Monday over the circumstances of Kolker's detention.

On Saturday (July 2), state news agency TASS said Russia had detained a second scientist in Novosibirsk on suspicion of state treason. It was not clear if the two cases were connected.

A number of Russian scientists have been arrested and charged with treason in recent years for allegedly passing sensitive material to foreigners. Critics of the Kremlin say the arrests often stem from unfounded paranoia.

Dianov, the cousin, said Kolker was also a highly accomplished concert pianist and organist who performed in both Russia and Europe.

 

 

 

South Korean, US F-35 stealth fighters stage first aerial drills

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Japanese researchers to develop lunar, martian habitats

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Asean Online Sale Day to offer tourism, fashion deals from Aug 8-10

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Montenegro opens 1st Chinese-built highway section

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Malaysia not on verge of bankruptcy: Finance Minister

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Published : July 05, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

PK Overcomes Demon in Her Head to Win Maiden SAT-TWT Open Title in Hua Hin

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Repeat failure to pay traffic fine doesn’t always lead to arrest: courts

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Giant Buakaw stuns New York on Times Square billboard

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Bangkok’s 10 best public parks for joggers

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.