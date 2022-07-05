In Benin, some switch from wheat to banana as prices rise

Walking through a plantain field just outside of Porto-Novo in Benin, Hodonou is choosing the right fruits for her next batch of flour, each plantain branch costing from US$2.30 to US$11 depending on the number of bananas per branch.

Once she finds everything that she needs, she heads back to her workshop to start the process.

Hodonou began producing plantain flour back in 2018 at a very small scale, but lately her production has nearly doubled.

"Before the war in Ukraine I produced at least 80 kg per month. But now because of the war in Ukraine which caused the price of wheat to increase and made it hard to find in the market, I produce up to 150 kg per month when the market is on," she says.

West Africa is facing its worst food crisis on record, driven by Islamist insurgencies that have forced millions of people off their land in Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Nigeria.

The region has also seen worsening floods and droughts linked to global warming.

The conflict in Ukraine is making a dire situation even worse.

The war has disrupted shipping in the Black Sea, a major artery for grains and other commodities, throttling exports from Russia and Ukraine to markets including Africa.

According to a United Nations report on the impact on trade and development of the war in Ukraine, Benin had been importing all of its wheat supplies from Russia up until March 2022.

Today, Hodonou believes plantain is the way forward.

According to the FAO, Benin produces around 19,000 tons of plantain per year. The fruit plays a important role in the local economy and when processed into flour it can be used to make bread, fritters, cakes and even thicken sauces.