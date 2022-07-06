Fri, July 15, 2022

international

Opec chief Barkindo says oil and gas industry under siege

The oil and gas industry is "under siege" due to years of under-investment, the Opec Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday, adding the resulting supply shortage could be eased if extra supplies from Iran and Venezuela were allowed to flow.

Years of sanctions have limited supplies from Iran and Venezuela, said Barkindo.

In addition, the West has imposed sanctions on Russia, a member of Opec+ that groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, tightening oil markets further.

The strain on the industry has been increased by some countries' efforts to divest from hydrocarbons, he said.

While they are seeking to limit global warming, he said oil demand was growing even as investment in capacity falls and prices surge.

Nigeria's oil minister Timipre Sylva said Africa's top oil producer would not abandon fossil fuels.

''We have however adopted our vast gas resources across the country as a transition fuel,'' Sylva said.

 

Barkindo forecast primary demand for oil globally would increase up to 2045, while refining capacity in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development countries fell by 3.3% in 2021.

South Korean, US F-35 stealth fighters stage first aerial drills

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Japanese researchers to develop lunar, martian habitats

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Asean Online Sale Day to offer tourism, fashion deals from Aug 8-10

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Montenegro opens 1st Chinese-built highway section

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Malaysia not on verge of bankruptcy: Finance Minister

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Published : July 06, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

PK Overcomes Demon in Her Head to Win Maiden SAT-TWT Open Title in Hua Hin

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Repeat failure to pay traffic fine doesn’t always lead to arrest: courts

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Giant Buakaw stuns New York on Times Square billboard

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Bangkok’s 10 best public parks for joggers

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.