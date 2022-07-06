Japan wary of provocations amid intrusions by Chinese, Russian vessels

Although no coordination between China and Russia has been confirmed, their vessels have been spotted sailing around Japan on similar routes since mid-June. The government is investigating the possibility that Beijing and Moscow are testing Japan’s ability to track vessels.

“It is an act that unilaterally heightens tensions,” a senior Japanese Defense Ministry official said Monday, following the sightings near the Senkakus. “The situation is of serious concern.”

Beijing and Moscow appear to have strengthened their cooperation in areas around Japan since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On June 15, seven Russian warships sailed in the Pacific Ocean off Hokkaido’s Cape Erimo, according to the Defense Ministry. Five of those vessels were also spotted later in waters off Okinawa Island and Miyako Island, and sailing through the Tsushima Strait toward the Sea of Japan.

The other two Russian vessels were spotted navigating between Yonaguni and Iriomote islands in Okinawa Prefecture on Saturday, having sailed south past the Izu Islands south of Tokyo Bay earlier. One of those two vessels entered Japan’s contiguous zone off the Senkaku Islands on Monday.

Meanwhile, four Chinese Navy ships passed through the Tsushima Strait near Kyushu heading north from June 12 to 13. The vessels split into two groups, with one group passing through the Soya Strait north of Hokkaido and another through the Tsugaru Strait south of Hokkaido, both heading toward the Pacific Ocean.