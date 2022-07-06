S Korea takes steps towards more nuclear power generation

According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the administration has set the goal of raising the share of nuclear power generation to 30 per cent or more by 2030.
The Yoon Suk-yeol administration’s energy policy direction invalidates that of the previous Moon Jae-in administration in October 2017, which supported a decade-long project for nuclear power phaseout, the ministry said in a statement.
It said the target of 30 per cent or more of nuclear energy’s share means formalisation of the new administration’s policy, which aims to attain both stable energy security and carbon neutrality.
The energy security policy indicates that the government will take countermeasures against the ongoing glitch in global energy supply in the wake of sharply growing demand during the process of normalisation from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The protracted war between Ukraine and Russia is another core factor, which has sparked keen competition between major economies to secure energy resources.
The ministry forecast that “the ratio of dependency upon fossil fuels will decline from 81.8 per cent in 2021 to the 60 per cent range in 2030 if the administration successfully implements the harmonised operation of nuclear energy, renewable energy and hydrogen energy.”
With regards to the employment sector, the number of innovative, energy-related venture startups is projected to reach 5,000 by 2030, which could create about 100,000 jobs, the ministry said.
For overseas business, the administration has a goal of exporting 10 reactors to countries, including the Czech Republic and Poland.
Under the previous administration, the nuclear energy industry’s sales dropped from 5.5 trillion won ($4.2 billion) in 2016 to 4.1 trillion won in 2020, with manpower numbers declining from 22,000 to 19,000.
As an initial step to revitalise the sector, the Industry Ministry plans to entrust nuclear power generation businesses with projects worth 1 trillion won by 2025.
In the energy policy direction, the government has also decided to push for legislation of a special law on resource security. The special law will establish a control tower for national resource security, and systems for pre-emptive alarm bells in case of an energy crisis.
For stable domestic supply, the government will expand strategic stockpiles and diversify import routes for minerals such as manganese and cobalt.
“Policymakers also plan to resolve the monopolistic power sales structure, held by the Korea Electric Power Corp on a gradual basis,” said the Industry Ministry. “Independence of the board that determines electric charges will also be enhanced.”
For renewable energy, the government has decided to revise the optimal ratio of resources such as solar and wind power in total power generation in the fourth quarter of the year.
The Korea Herald
Asia News Network
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), The Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
Published : July 06, 2022
By : The Korea Herald
