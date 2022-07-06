S Korea takes steps towards more nuclear power generation

According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the administration has set the goal of raising the share of nuclear power generation to 30 per cent or more by 2030.

The Yoon Suk-yeol administration’s energy policy direction invalidates that of the previous Moon Jae-in administration in October 2017, which supported a decade-long project for nuclear power phaseout, the ministry said in a statement.

It said the target of 30 per cent or more of nuclear energy’s share means formalisation of the new administration’s policy, which aims to attain both stable energy security and carbon neutrality.

The energy security policy indicates that the government will take countermeasures against the ongoing glitch in global energy supply in the wake of sharply growing demand during the process of normalisation from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The protracted war between Ukraine and Russia is another core factor, which has sparked keen competition between major economies to secure energy resources.

The ministry forecast that “the ratio of dependency upon fossil fuels will decline from 81.8 per cent in 2021 to the 60 per cent range in 2030 if the administration successfully implements the harmonised operation of nuclear energy, renewable energy and hydrogen energy.”

With regards to the employment sector, the number of innovative, energy-related venture startups is projected to reach 5,000 by 2030, which could create about 100,000 jobs, the ministry said.