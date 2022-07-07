Fri, July 15, 2022

international

Mother Teresa's nuns expelled from Nicaragua, cross border to Costa Rica

Nuns from Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity were driven to Nicaragua's border with Costa Rica on Wednesday after lawmakers linked to President Daniel Ortega expelled the group and shut down their local branches in the country.

According to local reports, the nuns were escorted by police and immigration officials to the border.

Over ten nuns arrived at the land border checkpoint of Penas Blancas transported by van to get across to neighbouring Costa Rica on foot.

Images shared by Father Sunil Kumar Andugula, who accompanied them, show the nuns inside Costa Rica’s migration office.

The Missionaries of Charity, which works with impoverished communities, had been operating in Nicaragua for over 34 years.

In April, Nicaragua's parliament, controlled by Ortega allies, shut down non-governmental organizations, many of which had openly criticised the government. Lawmakers argued the NGOs had violated Nicaraguan laws.

The move was the latest in a spate of closures under the government of President Daniel Ortega that the opposition has said is an attack on civil society.

 

South Korean, US F-35 stealth fighters stage first aerial drills

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Japanese researchers to develop lunar, martian habitats

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Asean Online Sale Day to offer tourism, fashion deals from Aug 8-10

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Montenegro opens 1st Chinese-built highway section

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Malaysia not on verge of bankruptcy: Finance Minister

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Published : July 07, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

PK Overcomes Demon in Her Head to Win Maiden SAT-TWT Open Title in Hua Hin

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Repeat failure to pay traffic fine doesn’t always lead to arrest: courts

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Giant Buakaw stuns New York on Times Square billboard

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Bangkok’s 10 best public parks for joggers

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.