Japanese Shipping industry finds course in automated navigation

Test trials were conducted for the project led by the Nippon Foundation between February and March this year. The 749-ton container ship Suzaku made a round trip between Tokyo Port and Tsumatsusaka Port in Mie Prefecture in four days, using an automated navigation system.

In automatic navigation systems, artificial intelligence analyzes the surrounding vessels and obstacles seen by onboard cameras and then selects the best route for the vessel to navigate unmanned.

In the test trials, the captain and four other crew members were on board in case an unexpected situation occurred, and the vessel was constantly monitored via satellite from the onshore support centre in Chiba City. Should it be deemed necessary, the vessel could be controlled remotely from the centre.

In the end, however, 97% of the 790-kilometre voyage was operated by the automated system.

Tokyo Bay, the departure point, and Ise Bay, where Tsumatsusaka Port is located, are considered to be among the world’s busiest waters.

“We were able to achieve results in difficult channels. This could help Japan to lead the world in the field of unmanned vessels,” said Yohei Sasakawa, chairman of the Nippon Foundation.

Total costs for the project stand at about ¥8.8 billion, and some 50 firms have participated. The goal is to achieve a certain level of automated navigation by 2025 and to realize completely unmanned navigation by 2040.

Tests for high-speed navigation, as well as departure and docking, have also been conducted on small tour boats and large car ferries.