Why a monopoly like the Lao electricity company is making losses

While debating the government’s move to reform state-owned enterprises at the ongoing National Assembly session, EDL’s managing director Chanthaboun Soukaloun outlined the main reasons for EDL’s continuing losses and the kind of reforms needed to turn things around.

“In theory, if a company has a monopoly in a market, that company should make a profit because it can determine the price at which it sells its products. But EDL is a core business for the socio-economic development of Laos so the company cannot raise the price of electricity arbitrarily,” he said.

Chanthaboun, who is a National Assembly member for Champassak province, told members of parliament that the money earned by EDL from the sale of electricity is in kip, the Lao currency.

But a large segment of the company’s expenses must be paid in foreign currencies, except the salaries paid to company staff. The recent depreciation of the kip has had drastic consequences for EDL, resulting in additional loss of income.

Chanthaboun said that although many hydropower plants have been built in Laos, as part of the government’s strategy to turn Laos into the “battery of Southeast Asia”, most of the dams are owned by investors, not the Lao government.