Shinzo Abe, former Japan prime minister, shot during speech

Shots were heard and a white puff of smoke was seen as Abe made a campaign stump speech outside a train station.

An NHK reporter on the scene said they could hear two consecutive bangs during Abe's speech.

"He was giving a speech and a man came from behind," a young woman at the scene told NHK. "The first shot sounded like a toy. He didn't fall and there was a large bang. The second shot was more visible, you could see the spark and smoke," she added. "After the second shot, people surrounded him and gave him cardiac massage."

National broadcaster NHK said a man in his 40s had been arrested for attempted murder and a gun had been confiscated from him, citing police sources.

Police identified the suspected shooter as Tetsuya Yamagami, a resident of Nara. He's a former member of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. Police say the gunman admitted he tried to kill Abe because he was 'dissatisfied' with him.

Abe, 67, appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest, the network said and Kyodo news agency.

He remains in hospital without vital signs after being shot.