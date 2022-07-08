Shenzhen gives green light to fully autonomous vehicles

The new regulation, scheduled to come into force on Aug 1, also clarified rules for liability in car accidents that involve autonomous driving, helping to fill the legal gap in China’s smart car industry.

Shenzhen is giving self-driving cars a legal “identity card”, a key move in accelerating the commercialization of autonomous vehicles, experts said, adding that more legal measures and more testing experience are needed before widening such trials.

The new regulation said automakers don’t necessarily have to equip fully autonomous vehicles with human driving modes and equipment, nor must they have human drivers.

But such fully automated vehicles can only run on certain roads and sections designated by Shenzhen’s traffic management department, according to the regulation, which was published on the official website of Shenzhen Municipal People’s Congress on Tuesday.

Gu Dasong, executive director of the transportation and development research center at Southeast University, said the regulation did not specify what human driving modes and equipment are required. “But traditionally, such equipment could include steering wheels, accelerators and brake pedals used by human drivers.”

Removing steering wheels is one of the ultimate goals of autonomous driving, but it differs significantly from traditional car designs and it remains to be seen how will Shenzhen specify local standards, Gu said.