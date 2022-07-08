Abe in ‘grave condition’, PM Kishida condemns assault as unacceptable

Struggling to keep his emotions in check, Prime Minister Kishida Fumio told reporters that the assault was an unacceptable attack on the foundation of Japan’s democracy.

“Doctors are doing everything they can at this moment. I’m hoping and praying that former prime minister Abe will survive,” Kishida told the press.

Condemning the act as despicable and unacceptable, Kishida said the government will take all necessary measures to prevent such situations from happening again.

NHK reported that the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, is believed to be a former member of Japan’s Maritime Self-Defence. Police recovered a handmade gun from the scene and quoted Yamagami as saying he was dissatisfied with Abe and wanted to kill him.