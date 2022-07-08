Fri, July 15, 2022

G20 Foreign Ministers meeting held in Bali

Foreign ministers and top diplomats of the Group of 20, or G20, gathered in Bali, Indonesia, for a ministerial meeting on Friday with the theme of "Building a more peaceful, stable, and prosperous world together".

Among those present are Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting is divided into two sessions.

The first session on strengthening multilateralism discusses joint steps to strengthen global collaboration and build mutual trust among countries, which will become an enabling environment for world stability, peace, and development.

The second session on food and energy security discusses strategic steps to overcome the food crisis, fertilizers shortage, and rising global commodity prices.

Due to the ongoing Ukraine crisis, issues related to food security will be widely discussed at the meeting.

Rising commodity prices and disruption of global supply chains have caused major impacts on developing countries. For this reason, the G20, as an economic forum representing various regions of the world, discusses these issues comprehensively to find sustainable socio-economic solutions.

The G20, a strategic multilateral platform that connects the world's 20 major economies, plays a strategic role in securing the future of global economic growth and prosperity.

Holding the 2022 G20 Presidency, Indonesia prioritizes cooperation in strengthening the global health architecture, digital transformation, and energy transition.

 

 

 

