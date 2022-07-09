Vietnam ready to cooperate to combat illegal fishing

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is ready to work with countries in the region and the international community to strengthen cooperation and share experiences in combating illegal fishing, stated Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Lê Thị Thu Hằng.

At the ministry’s regular press briefing, when reporters asked for a reaction to the US Government’s wish to cooperate with countries including Việt Nam to fight illegal fishing, the diplomat affirmed that Việt Nam is following the information with “keen interest.”

"Việt Nam’s stance on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing is consistent and has been stated many times," she added.

Accordingly, Việt Nam advocates the sustainable development of the marine economy and fishing industry, with the structure being suitable for the exploitation of aquatic resources and fully complying with regulations on combating IUU fishing and international agreements to which Việt Nam is a signatory.