Fri, July 15, 2022

international

Sri Lanka PM house set on fire amid mass protests

Fire blazed and clouds of smoke rose from Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private home in an affluent Colombo neighbourhood on Saturday.

His office said that protesters had started the fire.

People watched from a nearby street and fire trucks were at the scene.

Local TV broadcast drone footage of huge crowds of protesters filling the streets of Colombo around the Presidential Secretariat building.

Sri Lanka's parliamentary speaker announced on Saturday that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa plans to step down, bowing to intense pressure after a violent day of protests in which demonstrators also stormed the president's official residence.

Neither Rajapaksa nor Wickremesinghe were in their residences when the buildings were attacked.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said in a video statement that Rajapaksa had informed him that he would step down from his post next Wednesday.

Wickremesinghe also said he was willing to resign to make way for an all-party government, his office said in a statement on Saturday evening.

Throughout the day, soldiers and police were unable to hold back a crowd of chanting protesters demanding Rajapaksa's resignation and blaming him for the country's worst economic crisis in seven decades.

Sri Lanka PM house set on fire amid mass protests Sri Lanka PM house set on fire amid mass protests

At least 39 people, including two police officers, were injured and hospitalised during the protests, hospital sources told Reuters.

The country is struggling under a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.

 

 

 

South Korean, US F-35 stealth fighters stage first aerial drills

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Japanese researchers to develop lunar, martian habitats

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Asean Online Sale Day to offer tourism, fashion deals from Aug 8-10

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Montenegro opens 1st Chinese-built highway section

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Malaysia not on verge of bankruptcy: Finance Minister

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Published : July 10, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

PK Overcomes Demon in Her Head to Win Maiden SAT-TWT Open Title in Hua Hin

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Repeat failure to pay traffic fine doesn’t always lead to arrest: courts

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Giant Buakaw stuns New York on Times Square billboard

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Bangkok’s 10 best public parks for joggers

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.