Can't afford a vacation? Paris 'beach' a good alternative, locals say

Locals found the "Paris Plages' sites a good alternative for those who were not able to escape the city for a vacation, as the country faces record inflation that has driven up the prices of basic necessities and led the government to take new emergency measures costing 20 billion euros.

"For those who don't have the chance to go on holiday, I think this is great because they can stay in Paris and enjoy the water, pools, playgrounds for the children," said Parisian Michael.

The artificial beaches on the banks of the Seine in central Paris and the Bassin de la Villette, a man-made lake in the north-east of the city, have been a big success since they were launched by Paris mayor Bertrand Delanoe in 2002.

This year, the sites included six pools in the Seine cordoned off from other boats. Visitors could also participate in water-related activities, such as kayaking and paddle-boarding.

Dutch tourist Stan Wahlbrenck sunbathed by the water on Saturday. He said he felt privileged to be able to go on holiday to Paris and see a more relaxed side of the bustling city.