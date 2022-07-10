S Korea's first homegrown KF-21 fighter jets ready to take off

Interim assessment in 2023, final assessment in 2026



The KF-21 program, dubbed KF-X, is the largest-ever defence project produced by the South Korean government. The development of KF-21 fighter jets requires 8.8 trillion won ($6.7 trillion), of which Indonesia will contribute 20 per cent.



The main goals of the project are to replace F-4s and F-5s -- obsolete fighter jets operated by South Korea’s Air Force for more than 30 years -- and to independently develop next-generation fighter jets with capabilities required for the future battlefield environment. The KF-21 program has paved the way for South Korea to independently produce fifth- and sixth-generation fighter aircraft.



Against that backdrop, the KF-21 program also seeks to expeditiously greenlight mass production in the first quarter of 2024, Col. Noh Ji-man, who leads the KF-X Program Group at the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), said Wednesday during a press briefing at KAI headquarters.



To that end, KF-21 fighter prototypes should pass an interim test to assess and measure their operational suitability for combat, Col. Noh said, adding that the test will be scheduled for November 2023.



The interim assessment will focus on examining whether KF-21 fighter prototypes meet the operational capabilities required by South Korea’s Air Force.



The final, full-scale assessment of the operational effectiveness and suitability of KF-21s will be carried out in 2026 when the first stage of the KF-21 development project is expected to be finished.



The KF-X program consists of two stages over 13 years, from 2015 to 2028. The first stage focuses on developing aircraft and integrated logistics systems between 2015 and 2026. The second phase aims to develop aircraft capabilities to carry out air-to-surface missions between 2026 and 2028.



KF-21 development strategy: Concurrency

The KF-21 development strategy seeks to concurrently push forward development and production.



The approach is analogous to the F-35 program’s “concurrency” strategy, in which development and production phases overlap. But critics have argued that the approach is malpractice and raised the issues of technical deficiencies and safety.



Col. Noh elucidated that fast-tracking will protect defence contractors against technical obsolescence, increasing cost burden and outflow of human resources.



“This strategy aims to protect our country’s defence industry and maintain its technological capabilities,” Col. Noh said. “If we seek to sign contracts and initiate production after 2026, it will make it difficult for companies to maintain technology, production lines and staff by increasing the burden of maintenance expenses.”



A total of 1,103 personnel at KAI have been involved in the KF-21 program as of this year, according to the company.



Should South Korea complete ground and flight tests by 2026, it will be the eighth country in the world that has independently developed advanced supersonic fighter jets.



But Noh said South Korea will need to clear various hurdles, including increased production costs that would be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, global supply chain crisis and war in Ukraine. South Korea has been making every effort to minimize the impact of the rising costs of raw materials and supply chain shortages.



“Developing a fighter jet is not an easy task by any stretch, and it does not occur overnight,” Col. Noh said. “We will inevitably face other challenges, but we hope we will continuously derive support and encouragement, which are the source of our power to surmount such challenges.”

