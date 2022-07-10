Thai businesses eye opportunities in Vietnam

Speaking at the Thailand-HCM City Business Connection Forum on Friday in HCM City, Vo Van Hoan, deputy chair of the People’s Committee, said the city has been one of Thailand’s leading investment partners for years.

Thais have invested more than US$482 million in 235 projects as of last year, making Thailand HCM’s 12th largest FDI partner out of 116 countries and territories.

Most investments in the city were in chemical, food, construction materials, tourism, warehousing and logistics industries.

Last year, trade between Thailand and HCM City came in at more than $2.8 billion.

Vietnam’s ambassador to Thailand, Phan Chi Thanh, said the Vietnamese business communities overseas played a vital role in boosting trade and investment ties between the two countries.

Around 1,000 businesses are owned by Vietnam nationals in Thailand, most of them small or medium-sized and in a wide range of sectors, he said.