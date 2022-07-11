US still undecided on who will attend Apec Summit in Thailand: Blinken

Blinken was speaking to reporters after meeting Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who had indicated that he would like to see Biden at the summit. Prayut said he wanted to see the US president at the summit so that the Apec chairmanship can be handed over seamlessly. Also, China has recently confirmed that President Xi Jinping will be attending.

The Apec Summit will bring together world leaders on November 18-19, and if Biden attends then this will be the first time that the leaders of the two most powerful nations will come face to face in Thailand. This meeting will have added significance in light of growing tensions between the US and China.