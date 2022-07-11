Details of Abe shooter’s troubled past emerge

Tetsuya Yamagami, a 41-year-old former member of the Maritime Self-Defence Force, was arrested on Friday after shooting Abe during a speech in Nara City. Police seized several weapons, including a handmade gun, found at his apartment. Several residents said that they had heard suspicious metallic sounds coming from his place.

“He did cause some problems, but I never would have imagined he would cause such an incident,” a man in charge of the factory where Yamagami used to work told reporters on Saturday.

According to the man’s explanation, Yamagami worked at the factory as a temp from October 2020 until May 15 this year. He commuted to the location by car from the city and worked from 8am to 5pm, moving goods in a warehouse with a forklift truck.

Initially, Yamagami reportedly did his job well and was highly regarded.

Around the spring of 2021, however, he is said to have begun talking back to his seniors when told to work as instructed, saying such things as, “If you’re going to talk like that, you should do it yourself.”

Yamagami is also said to have started arguing with truck drivers from other companies over how to carry cargo. He rarely spoke with his co-workers and often ate lunch alone in his car.

From March of this year, he often took time off as well as unexcused absences.

In April, he said he wanted to quit as he was “not feeling well”, and he then took leave, before finally quitting on May 15. He reportedly said he had not decided what he would do next for work.

He graduated from a prefectural high school, one of the high-ranked schools in Nara Prefecture. Regarding his future, he wrote, “I don’t know” in his graduation photo album.