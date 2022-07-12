Ex-Sri Lankan finance minister’s escape attempt thwarted at airport

Basil reportedly tried to leave Sri Lanka amid the ongoing economic crisis in the country but airport officials refused to let him leave the country following the protests by passengers, Daily Mirror reported. Upon officials’ refusal, Basil had to return without being able to proceed, the report added.
This development comes a day after Parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena clarified that Gotabaya Rajapaksa is still in the country, soon after reports emerged that the president has left the island nation.
Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa, who announced his resignation last Saturday, was earlier said to have fled and was in a third country.
“President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa is still in the country, I made a mistake in the [BBC] interview,” Abeywardena told ANI in a telephone call.
When asked further about the whereabouts of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the president, the speaker said both of them are still in the country.
The development comes after thousands of people stormed into the President’s House in Fort on Saturday. Dramatic photographs were taken in PM’s official residence where protesters were seen playing carrom board, sleeping on the sofa, enjoying in park premises and preparing food for dinner.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also announced he was stepping down amid the ongoing protests. However, the protesters who are occupying the PM and president’s homes have clarified that they will continue occupying the premises until the two resign.
The worsening economic situation in the country has led to increasing tensions and over the last few weeks, there were reports of several confrontations between individuals and members of the police force and the armed forces at fuel stations where thousands of desperate members of the public have queued for hours and sometimes days.
Sri Lanka is suffering its worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948, which comes on the heels of successive waves of Covid-19, threatening to undo years of progress.
The oil supply shortage has forced schools and government offices to close until further notice. Reduced domestic agricultural production, lack of foreign exchange reserves, and local currency depreciation have fuelled the shortages.
The economic crisis will push families into hunger and poverty – some for the first time – adding to the half a million people who the World Bank estimates have fallen below the poverty line because of the pandemic.
The Statesman
Asia News Network
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
Published : July 12, 2022
By : The Statesman
Published : Jul 15, 2022
Published : Jul 15, 2022
Published : Jul 15, 2022
Published : Jul 15, 2022