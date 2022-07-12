Ex-Sri Lankan finance minister’s escape attempt thwarted at airport

Basil reportedly tried to leave Sri Lanka amid the ongoing economic crisis in the country but airport officials refused to let him leave the country following the protests by passengers, Daily Mirror reported. Upon officials’ refusal, Basil had to return without being able to proceed, the report added.

This development comes a day after Parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena clarified that Gotabaya Rajapaksa is still in the country, soon after reports emerged that the president has left the island nation.

Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa, who announced his resignation last Saturday, was earlier said to have fled and was in a third country.

“President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa is still in the country, I made a mistake in the [BBC] interview,” Abeywardena told ANI in a telephone call.

When asked further about the whereabouts of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the president, the speaker said both of them are still in the country.

The development comes after thousands of people stormed into the President’s House in Fort on Saturday. Dramatic photographs were taken in PM’s official residence where protesters were seen playing carrom board, sleeping on the sofa, enjoying in park premises and preparing food for dinner.