Sri Lanka crisis: Rise and fall of Rajapaksa’s ‘Political’ dynasty

In the Sinhalese south, the majority population of Sinhala-Buddhist community looked towards Rajapaksas as god-like figures for freeing them from the terror that the LTTE had unleashed on them.

Mahinda won a second term as President, and had the Constitution amended to remove the two-term bar. He was confident that he would be president for life.

Gotabaya continued as Mahinda’s Defence Secretary, became a parallel power centre, wielding influence by spreading fear.

He had given his office a royal touch where his throne-like chair placed at a level above those of his visitors. Dozens of people who were known critics of the government were abducted.

In around 2009-10, Rajapaksas gave free reign to the Bodu Bala Sena, a Buddhist extremist group that triggered several incidents of anti-Muslim violence.

Their youngest brother Basil was minister in charge of economic development and controlled all investments in Sri Lanka when Chamal, the eldest, was Speaker.

At that particular time, according to the analysts, as many as 40 Rajapaksas held one or another office, and between them, controlled most of the government’s finances and under their grip, freedoms suffered.

Downfall of Rajapaksas:-

Mahinda remained in office until 2015 when he lost to the opposition after his Cabinet colleague Maithripala Sirisena joined hands with rival Wickremesinghe.

However, they bided their time and launched the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP or People’s Front) in 2016 as the party of the people, mainly appealing to the majority Sinhala-Buddhist community.

But as the economic burden increased, public anger began focusing on the Rajapaksa family as there was no explanation for the financial collapse.

Reeling under skyrocketing costs of living, protests began islandwide, demanding essentials. The world’s attention was drawn to a novel protest at the iconic seafront esplanade known as Galle Face. There, young men and women declared a protest site and dubbed it ‘GotaGoHome’ village. Peaceful protests were held there continuously for a month.

The increasing protest and its scale showed that the Rajapaksas were no longer the popular political family that they once were. The calls for collective resignations were demanded for forensic audits, recovery of stolen assets and legal action against Rajapaksas made people feel that Rajapaksas are responsible for the island’s state of bankruptcy.

With long queues of people making beeline daily for average daily essentials, such as fuel, gas, medical and food supplies, infuriated over the same, the country gradually turned into a protest ground.

Since April 3, four Rajapaksas have resigned from their posts under tremendous public pressure. It was evident that the family was on the backfoot.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, once among the most loved Sri Lankan politicians, no longer remained the same. Later in his last attempt, Mahinda convened a meeting with his acolyte Johnston Fernando at his official residence Temple Trees on May 9. They spoke passionately about meeting with force and claimed they would not run away in fear. Soon, goons emerged from the prime minister’s compound, some bearing poles.

They attacked the protestors at Galle Face, flattening the temporary huts and beating people up which became the turning point and in just couple of hours, Rajapaksa loyalists’ homes were burnt to cinders.

Those who loved him and looked towards Mahinda have turned against him. Not just the protesters, even his own supporters had turned protesters.

