Farnborough airshow likely to boost Malaysia’s aerospace industry

Malaysia’s External Trade Development Corp (Matrade) chairman Halim Mohammad, who will lead a mission, said the country’s aerospace industry sees encouraging prospects for business and operations this year as the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to enter the endemic stage.

“The aerospace industry is a strategic sector and it augurs well for the government’s 12th Malaysia Plan to focus on the high-value sector," he said.

Matrade has been participating in the FIA bi-annual exhibition since 2014 and hopes its participation at FIA 2022 from July 18-22 will to speed up the recovery of Malaysia’s industry following a slowdown in aerospace exports in recent years.

The FIA is attended by aerospace giants such as Airbus, Boeing, Embraer and Bombardier.

The goal of attending the FIA is to demonstrate Malaysia’s aerospace ecosystem while fostering industrial ties with original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 and tier 2 suppliers from across the world.

A total of 14 Malaysian companies and three government agencies will take part in the five-day event under the Malaysia Pavilion.

The aim is to promote Malaysia as Southeast Asia’s aerospace industry hub and explore opportunities for technology development as well as partnerships with foreign companies to enhance Malaysian companies’ capabilities.

“The industry has created jobs for more than 27,500 highly skilled workers. Malaysia’s expertise and strength in the aerospace industry revolve around maintenance, repair and operation services, and manufacturing of aero-structures as well as engine components,” said Halim.