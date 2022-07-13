Sri Lanka protesters storm prime minister's office as state of emergency declared

Hundreds of protesters, marching right past rows of riot police, surrounded prime minister's office at around noon, demanding his immediate resignation.

Riot police fired several rounds of tear gas as protesters climbed over the compound’s fences.

"The prime minister as acting president has declared a state of emergency (countrywide) and imposed a curfew in the western province," Wickremesinghe's media secretary, Dinouk Colombage, told Reuters. Western Province includes Colombo.

Protests against the economic crisis have simmered for months and came to a head last weekend when hundreds of thousands of people took over key government buildings in Colombo, blaming the Rajapaksas and their allies for runaway inflation, corruption and a severe lack of fuel and medicines.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday, hours before he was due to step down.