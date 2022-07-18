Cambodia, Thailand up cross-border KHQR code transactions

KHQR is a universal quick response (QR) code system created for retail payments in the Kingdom and cross-border payments within the ASEAN bloc, according to the central bank.

NBC assistant governor and director-general Chea Serey told The Post on July 17 that both central banks launched the cross-border QR payment in February 2020. However, as an unintended consequence of Covid-19 border restrictions, the volume of KHQR code-based transactions has remained limited, she said.

Presently, transactions can only be done between ACLEDA Bank Plc and Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) clients, she added.

“It is not universal yet. But, currently, we are in discussion to allow all KHQR users to use their mobile app to pay with SCB merchants as well.

“In Thailand, not all merchants can accept KHQR. Only SCB merchants can. We hope that with Thailand QR standardisation adoption, we will be able to allow our KHQR users to pay at all Thai-QR merchants regardless of their issuing banks,” Serey said.

In addition, transactions are outbound only, meaning that Cambodians can pay in Thailand but Thai tourists cannot pay in Cambodia as of yet, she said, adding that the inbound service is currently in progress.

“Most importantly, we want to encourage the use of KHR. So, only if the users have a KHR account can they use this cross-border method of payment.

“Therefore, I encourage everyone to open a KHR account if they want to benefit from this experience.

“Non-KHR users may complain and find it inconvenient but it is exactly the intention to provide more incentive and convenience to KHR users,” she added.