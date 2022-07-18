Asia’s first professional cargo hub opens in central China

Located in Ezhou, it is also the first professional cargo hub airport in Asia and the fourth of its kind in the world.

The new airport, equipped with a cargo terminal of 23,000 square metres, a freight transit centre of nearly 700,000sqm, 124 parking stands and two runways, is expected to improve the transport efficiency of air freight and further promote the country's opening up.

The operation of Ezhou Huahu Airport conforms to the needs of China's development, said Su Xiaoyan, senior director of the airport's planning and development department.

The number of parcels handled by China's courier companies hit a record high of over 108 billion last year and is expected to maintain stable growth in 2022, according to the State Post Bureau.

China Daily

Asia News Network