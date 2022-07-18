Tue, August 16, 2022

international

Asia’s first professional cargo hub opens in central China

A Boeing 767-300 cargo plane took off from the Ezhou Huahu Airport in central China's Hubei province on Sunday morning, marking the official start of operations at the mainland’s first professional cargo hub airport.

Located in Ezhou, it is also the first professional cargo hub airport in Asia and the fourth of its kind in the world.

The new airport, equipped with a cargo terminal of 23,000 square metres, a freight transit centre of nearly 700,000sqm, 124 parking stands and two runways, is expected to improve the transport efficiency of air freight and further promote the country's opening up.

The operation of Ezhou Huahu Airport conforms to the needs of China's development, said Su Xiaoyan, senior director of the airport's planning and development department.

The number of parcels handled by China's courier companies hit a record high of over 108 billion last year and is expected to maintain stable growth in 2022, according to the State Post Bureau.

China Daily

Asia News Network

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily,  Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia,  Dawn (Pakistan),  The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Asia’s first professional cargo hub opens in central China

Apec officials seek to address uncertainties, improve resiliency

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Malaysia's Najib loses appeal to nullify 1MDB trial

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Vietnam appreciates Russia’s help with preservation of Ho Chi Minh’s body

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Pandemic pushes 2.3 million Filipinos into poverty

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Taliban mark year in power that has given Afghanistan security but little hope

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Published : July 18, 2022

By : China Daily

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

9 in 10 business leaders view the metaverse and Web 3.0 as essential to success

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Singapore court approves 3-month debt moratorium for Zipmex

Published : Aug 16, 2022

First electric locomotive to be tested this year

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Prayut hails Thai food power as Khao Soi named world’s best soup

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.