Europe simmers as Britain and France brace for record-breaking heatwave

France braced for what could become one of the hottest days ever recorded with temperatures reaching and even exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104°F) in coastal regions cherished by tourists, as wildfires intensified in the west and south.

Britain was also braced for temperatures to hit 40C for the first time this week, with ministers urging the public to stay at home as the heatwave caused train services to be cancelled, one London airport to shut its runway and some schools to close.

Temperatures in some parts of southern Europe began to ease over the weekend but thousands of firefighters across the region still battled to contain hundreds of wildfires and authorities said the risk of further blazes remained extremely high.

Spain was facing the eighth and last day of a more than week-long heat wave on Monday, which caused more than 510 heat-related deaths, according to estimates from the Carlos III Health Institute.

Belgium and Germany were among the countries expecting the heatwave to hit them in the coming days.

The EU said it was monitoring closely wildfires raging in southern member states on Monday, sending a firefighting plane to Slovenia over the weekend adding to recent deployments to France and Portugal.

Parisians sought shade, cold drinks and ice cream on Monday as a heatwave struck the French capital.

"We are drinking a lot because it's super hot and we try to stay in the shade because with the sun, it's hard," said Nohe Khaldi, a student from Eastern France.

Some tourists decided to visit a museum in the afternoon, to avoid the hottest hours of the day.

"We've come to the museum partly because I wanted to come, and partly because it takes us out of the sun," said Fiona Lilgert from England.