Chinese investment in Laos tops US$16 billion

Areas of Chinese investment are diverse, with the country ploughing money into small, medium and large enterprises, state-owned enterprises and private companies.

A large chunk of investment money has funded the Laos-China railway, the Vientiane-Vangvieng expressway, the Saysettha Development Zone, the Boten-Bohan Special Economic Zone, power transmission lines and hydropower plants, which have delivered significant benefits to both Laos and China, Khamjane said.

Speaking at a meeting of Lao and Chinese government officials and business operators, he said, “On this occasion, I would like to discuss ways to promote and manage private sector investment in Laos and abroad in the future.”

“There is considerable interest in investment in the mining sector, so in the process of project consideration and approval, it is important to focus on the terms and conditions set by investors.”

On energy generation, it was also important to continue to monitor the implementation of Memorandums of Understanding and Project Development Agreements, Khamjane said.

The government plans to expand the electricity market in neighbouring countries to create openings for projects that have potential but lack market opportunities, he added. Agriculture also has a great deal of potential and has received a lot of attention from Chinese investors, he said, adding that the government would encourage increased production to take advantage of new market opportunities for fruit and vegetables in China.

Meanwhile, the service sector and infrastructure development were growing rapidly, with the building of new roads, districts and ports, which require large amounts of land.