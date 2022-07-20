Cryptocurrencies should be prohibited: Indian finance Minister

The Indian government is also looking for an international collaboration if such a ban or regulation has to be put into effect, said Sitharaman.

“In view of the concerns expressed by RBI on the destabilising effect of cryptocurrencies on the monetary and fiscal stability of a country, RBI has recommended framing of legislation on this sector. RBI is of the view that cryptocurrencies should be prohibited,” said the Finance minister.

Members of lower houses said that the cryptocurrencies are considered borderless and that is why international collaboration will become mandatory at some point in time to prevent regulatory arbitrage. . “Therefore any legislation for regulation or banning can be effective only after significant international collaboration on evaluation of the risks and benefits and evolution of common taxonomy and standards,” she said.

While replying to a question, about whether the RBI has issued instructions, circulars, directions, warnings, etc., regarding restricting the issuance, buying, selling, holding, and circulation of Cryptocurrency in India during the last ten years, Sitharaman said, “RBI has been cautioning users, holders and traders of Virtual Currencies (VCs) vide public notices on December 24, 2013, February 01, 2017, and December 05, 2017, that dealing in VCs is associated with potential economic, financial, operational, legal, customer protection and security related risks. RBI had also issued a circular on April 6, 2018, prohibiting its regulated entities to deal in virtual currencies (VCs) or provide services for facilitating any person or entity in dealing with or settling VCs.”