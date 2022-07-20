Wickremesinghe elected as the new President of Sri Lanka

A win for acting president and incumbent prime minister Wickremesinghe, one of the main two contenders but opposed by many ordinary Sri Lankans, could lead to more demonstrations by people furious with the ruling elite after months of severe shortages of fuel, food and medicine.

Ruling party lawmaker Alahapperuma, is more acceptable to the protesters and the opposition but does not have any top-level governance experience in a country with barely any dollars for imports and desperately in need of an IMF bailout.

The third candidate, Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, is leader of the leftist Janatha Vimukti Peramuna party, which commands only three seats in the 225-member parliament.

Two of ousted former prime minister Gotabaya Rajapaksa's brothers, including former prime minister and president Mahinda Rajapaksa, as well as a nephew were in attendance as members of parliament gathered for the vote.

Although Wickremesinghe's party holds only one seat in parliament, sections of Sri Lanka's ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), including the president's brother Basil Rajapaksa.

An SLPP official said that party members felt Wickremesinghe - who is also the country's finance minister - has a good handle on the economic challenges facing Sri Lanka.

Wickremesinghe was involved in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package and a new budget.

But the 73-year-old politician remains deeply unpopular among many protesters, hundreds of whom clashed with security forces and occupied his office this week.