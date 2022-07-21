Indian woman visits Pakistan home after 75 years, urges humanity over rivalry

It was the first time in 75 years that Varma had seen her home and her childhood neighbourhood.

“I am feeling very happy about coming to my home after such a lot time. A very old dream of mine has come true," said the petite, ever-smiling woman, sporting snow-white hair.

Varma has a vivid memory of the day she and her family left the two-storey home tucked away in the narrow, dark alleys of garrison city of Rawalpindi, where residents showered her with rose petals on her arrival.

She was just 14 years old at the time she left.

After spending some hours inside the house where she had lived with her parents and five siblings before the partition, Varma said she was happy to see it had not changed much.

However, her parents and siblings who have all since died never got a chance to return to the ancestral home.

Varma's family fled to Western Indian state of Pune shortly before the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947, which is known as the world's largest migration.

After decades of attempting to get a visa, she crossed into Pakistan last week by road in the eastern city of Lahore at a border crossing that divides the arch-rival, nuclear-armed neighbouring nations.