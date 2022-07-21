Tue, August 16, 2022

international

South Korea prosecutors raid crypto exchanges, offices for Luna investigation

South Korean prosecutors carried out search and seizure operations at local crypto-currency exchanges and related offices, looking for evidence of illegal practice involved in the collapse of cryptocurrency Luna in May, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

"A total of 15 places, including cryptocurrency exchanges and related offices, were searched on Wednesday (July 20) for proof of allegations," a spokesperson told Reuters, without elaborating.

Investors have made fraud accusations against Korean developers Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, co-founders of blockchain platform Terraform Labs, which is affiliated with the failed crypto-currency.

 

Luna's value fell to practically zero in May with the collapse of stablecoin TerraUSD, which had been pegged to the U.S. dollar and was exchangeable with Luna.

Several employees of South Korea-based Terraform Labs were put on a no-fly list last month.

Apec officials seek to address uncertainties, improve resiliency

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Malaysia's Najib loses appeal to nullify 1MDB trial

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Vietnam appreciates Russia’s help with preservation of Ho Chi Minh’s body

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Pandemic pushes 2.3 million Filipinos into poverty

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Taliban mark year in power that has given Afghanistan security but little hope

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Published : July 21, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

9 in 10 business leaders view the metaverse and Web 3.0 as essential to success

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Singapore court approves 3-month debt moratorium for Zipmex

Published : Aug 16, 2022

First electric locomotive to be tested this year

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Prayut hails Thai food power as Khao Soi named world’s best soup

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.