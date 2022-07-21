Tue, August 16, 2022

international

Biden says he expects to speak with China's Xi in coming days

US President Joe Biden plans to speak with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, within the coming days at a moment of simmering tensions between the countries.

"I think I'll be talking to President Xi within the next 10 days," Biden told reporters on Wednesday as he returned from a climate-related trip to Massachusetts.

The long-planned call between the two leaders would come at a crucial moment given ongoing tensions over the status of Taiwan and as the Biden administration weighs a sharp reduction in tariffs on goods imported from China to help reduce inflation pressures on American consumers.

 

Biden cast doubt on a trip reportedly planned by House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan next month, saying, "I think that the military thinks it's not a good idea right now, but I don't know what the status of it is."

Apec officials seek to address uncertainties, improve resiliency

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Malaysia's Najib loses appeal to nullify 1MDB trial

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Vietnam appreciates Russia’s help with preservation of Ho Chi Minh’s body

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Pandemic pushes 2.3 million Filipinos into poverty

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Taliban mark year in power that has given Afghanistan security but little hope

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Published : July 21, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

9 in 10 business leaders view the metaverse and Web 3.0 as essential to success

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Singapore court approves 3-month debt moratorium for Zipmex

Published : Aug 16, 2022

First electric locomotive to be tested this year

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Prayut hails Thai food power as Khao Soi named world’s best soup

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.