China takes measures to respond to global food security risks

Zeng Yande, head of the ministry's development and planning department, said the pandemic and geopolitical conflicts have affected global agricultural production and supply and created prominent structural problems in the trading system.

"Some countries have adopted measures to restrict the export of grain and agricultural products, affecting regional and global food security," Zeng said at a news conference focusing on the agricultural and rural economy in the first half of this year.

A joint statement led by the World Bank was issued recently to call for urgent action to address the global food security crisis.

China has been increasing food production capacity to ensure food supply through building high-quality farmland and accelerating breeding innovation.

"The per capita grain availability reached 483 kilograms last year, much higher than the global standard of food security. Based on domestic resources, China has solved the food problem of one-fifth of the world's population, greatly contributing to global food security," Zeng said.

Meanwhile, China is helping developing countries that are more vulnerable to the food crisis increase grain production and food security through projects including the China-FAO South-South Cooperation Programme. China is the biggest contributor in terms of donations and number of supportive experts, Zeng said.