Political ‘boxer’ Wickremesinghe needs more than stamina to steer Sri Lanka

The veteran politician, who could not win his own parliamentary seat in the 2020 elections, managed to still get Sri Lanka's most powerful job on Wednesday

"Presidency was always on Ranil's bucket list," said a politician close to him but who is now in another party.

Wickremesinghe became Sri Lanka's president when 134 of 223 parliamentarians voted for him to replace a former president on the run.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa — perhaps the only man Sri Lankans loathe more than Wickremesinghe today — fled to Singapore on July 15 to escape angry protesters who blame his economic mismanagement for Sri Lanka's acute fuel, medicine and food shortages.

Wickremesinghe, 73, who once called politics "a blood sport like boxing" and one that needed as much stamina as in a marathon, faces his toughest moment yet.

He must now steer the island nation out of a benumbing economic crisis when his popularity is at its lowest.

Born to a wealthy press baron and schooled in the prestigious Royal College, the urbane lawyer won his first parliamentary election in 1977 with the United National Party. He became prime minister for the first time in 1993 in sombre circumstances: the assassination of his predecessor Ranasinghe Premadasa.

In his next 45 years as a ruling or opposition leader, Wickremesinghe was known as erudite but arrogant, and rich but relatively uncorrupt. He prioritised geopolitical friendships with the United States and India, market-friendly economic policies, and peace talks with Tamil separatists.