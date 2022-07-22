Don’t try to bring back cannabis: Cops warn Malaysian tourists to Thailand

The Perlis police chief said police would take action against any individual bringing in cannabis into Malaysia even if included a little in cakes or other foodstuff and drinks.

“We don’t have the power to prevent anyone from touring the neighbouring country and taking cannabis there but legal action can be taken under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 if returning with cannabis or under the influence of the drug,” she told reporters, here, Thursday (July 21).

She was earlier asked about the action of a number of Malaysians who entered Thailand not just to tour the kingdom but also to take the opportunity of trying out ganja while there.

“Personally, I advise Malaysians not to try taking ganja while in Thailand although it is allowed there as the habit of smoking it can be detrimental to health,” she added.

Surina said she had also asked the agencies at the border to increase inspections to ensure that no one would bring into Malaysia any psychoactive drug such as cannabis, although no such cases had been reported so far.

“Police will not hesitate to act against any individual violating the law, including the drug laws,” she added.

The Star

Asia News Network