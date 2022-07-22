AI-based, real-time multilingual translations available

Highly accurate free app

“Saikin no Ukruraina josei o taihen shinpai shiteimasu.”

“I am very concerned about the recent situation in Ukraine.”

I spoke the former voice message in Japanese to VoiceTra, a speech translation application on my smartphone. In about three seconds, I received the latter voice message in English.

VoiceTra was developed by the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT), which is under the supervision of the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry.

When you speak easy-to-understand Japanese clearly in a relatively quiet environment, the system can accurately perform “consecutive interpretation,” a sentence-by-sentence translation of a language. The system can be used free of charge together with text translation software TexTra.

As Japan is receiving more and more foreign visitors and workers, NICT has been developing multilingual translation technologies in earnest since 2014. Its accuracy has rapidly increased since 2017 when AI was introduced into the system.

Google’s innovation

Technology for machine translation emerged in the 1950s. During the U.S.-Soviet Cold War, the United States conducted research to translate Russian into English. However, the accuracy of the translations was poor even after making the machine learn grammar, and the project failed. Around the 1990s, a technology called “statistical machine translation” emerged. The system tries to find the most statistically probable translation based on a sequence of words, but its uses were limited.