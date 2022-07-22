Young politicians struggle to find their place in South Korea

Lee Jun-seok, chairman of the ruling People Power Party, saw his membership suspended by the party’s ethics committee earlier this month after allegations surrounding sexual bribery emerged.

Over at the liberal Democratic Party of Korea, Park Ji-hyun was denied candidacy registration for the party’s leadership race after being in charge as a co-chair for the past three months.

The change in standings for these two young politicians comes as parties switch gears. South Korea elected a new president in March and heads of local governments and council members in June. With two major elections over, normalcy is being resumed.

“Thanks to Park and Lee, voters in their 20s and 30s showed more interest in the elections. With the way the major parties are treating them now, however, young people will become more disaffected by politics,” said political science professor Yoon Jong-bin at Myongji University.

Except for their relatively young age – Lee is 37 and Park is 26 – the two have little in common and what brought the sudden turn in their political fortunes is also very different.

For Lee, it was the sexual bribery accusation, which police are currently investigating.

As for Park, she launched a leadership bid despite failing to meet one of the qualifications required for someone to run — being a fee-paying party member for at least six months.