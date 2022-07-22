Myanmar leader promises a meet with Suu Kyi: Cambodia FM .

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sokhonn paid his second visit to Myanmar from June 29 to July 3, when he met the military leader to follow up on progress on the Asean Five-Point Consensus (5PC), which was adopted last year to seek a resolution to the ongoing crisis in the predominantly Buddhist country.

Sokhonn asked to meet with Suu Kyi, as in his view she is one of the most important political actors in Myanmar and her inclusion would advance inclusive dialogue.

Despite consistent requests, Sokhonn was unable to meet with her.

“There are some legal procedures that we must respect, but I received a promise from [Min Aung Hlaing] himself that I will likely meet with [Suu Kyi] in the future,” Sokhonn said.

The special envoy made the statement at a July 21 videoconference event “Special Discussion: An Update on Asean’s Efforts in Myanmar”. The event was hosted by the Asean Studies Centre at the ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute.

Sokhonn said one part of his mandate is that he must meet with all parties concerned to enable the start of political dialogue. Since his first visit to Myanmar, he has searched for ways and means to advance that goal.

He recalled that his first visit in March gave him a better understanding of the situation on the ground and a chance to address many operational challenges about the delivery of humanitarian assistance.