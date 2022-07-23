Strong quake causes damages in townships in southern Shan State

The quake affected not only in Taunggyi, Nyangshwe, Kalaw and Pekon townships in Taunggyi District but also in Loilem, Panglong, Mongkai, Laikha, Kehsi and Langkho townships in Loilem District.

In Kengtung, the wall of a staff housing room inside the compound of No.4 Basic Education High School collapsed but no one was injured. In some places, it was reported that the TVs fell off the shelf and broke and the brick walls of the houses were slightly damaged.

Some brick walls collapsed in Naungfa Village, Katfa Village Tract on Kengtung-Mongla.

A moderate earthquake of magnitude 5.3 Richter Scale with its epicenter inside Myanmar (about 20 miles east-northeast of Kengtung ), latitude 21.34°N, longitude 99.91°E, depth 6 kilometers, about 21 miles east-northeast of Kengtung seismological observatory was recorded at 11:10 pm on July 21, 2022, according to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH).

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 Richter Scale with its epicenter inside Myanmar (about 17 miles east of Kengtung), latitude 21.26°N, longitude 99.86°E, depth 8 kilometers, about 18 miles east of Kengtung seismological observatory was recorded at 11:37 pm on July 21, 2022, announced the DMH.