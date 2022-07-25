Tue, August 16, 2022

China renews orange alert for high temperatures

China's national observatory on Sunday continued to issue an orange alert for high temperatures as intense heat waves linger in many regions of the country.

During daylight hours on Monday, parts of Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Guizhou, Sichuan, Chongqing, Hubei, Jiangsu, Anhui, Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang are expected to experience temperatures of over 35 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center said.

Temperatures in parts of Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi and Xinjiang may surpass 40 degrees Celsius, the centre said.

The centre advised the public to avoid outdoor activities during high-temperature periods and suggested that workers exposed to high temperatures shorten continuous working hours.

 

China has a four-tier colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue. 

