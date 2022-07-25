Higher water rates loom in Metro Cebu next year

“We have been absorbing the increasing operational costs and our reserved funds are already depleted,” said MCWD board of directors chair Jose Daluz III in a statement.

“We really need this adjustment in order to continue our operation. We are not profit-oriented. This is only for us to continue operating and serving our consumers,” he added.

The two phases of the water rate increase will be imposed in July 2023 and in July 2024, which is roughly more than 60 per cent of its existing rate this year at P15.20 ( 10 baht ) per cubic meter. Its new rate next year will be P25.05 ( 16 baht ) per cubic meter.

On hold for 7 years

MCWD said that an average household subscribed to the water district normally consumes 21 cubic meters of water per month. Its water bill at present is P430.99.

In the proposed adjustment, the same household will now have to pay a bill of P561.90. In 2024, the same household will have a water bill of P617.36 for a 21-cubic-meter consumption.

The last time MCWD implemented a water increase was over seven years ago, on Jan. 1, 2015, even though the Local Water Utilities Administration allows water districts to apply for a rate adjustment every five years.