China’s drone market set to hit $15 billion this year

China, a key civil drones industrial base in the world, witnessed rapid growth last year, financial media outlet Yicai reported. Data showed there were more than 12,000 drone enterprises, with total output value topping 87 billion yuan.

In Shenzhen alone, there are over 1,500 drone makers, and the output value reached nearly 60 billion yuan. Consumption-type drones accounted for 70 per cent of the global total, while industrial-type drones grasped a 50 per cent market share.

Since 2020, despite the COVID-19 outbreak, China’s drone market bucked the trend and maintained a 30 per cent growth thanks to contactless delivery and smart applications, Yang Jincai, director of the Shenzhen Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Industry Association, said at the 6th Drone World Congress, which was held in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, on July 23-24.

This year, domestic drone market value is expected to exceed 100 billion yuan, Yang said.

Low-attitude public airway network is a key part of China’s multi-dimensional transportation system, and it is an inevitable trend to further opening up of the low-attitude airspace in order to achieve better development of the low-attitude economy.

Compared with the highway network, there is no ready-made low-attitude airway network. Drone operators have to complete airspace application, airway plan and risk assessment by themselves, keeping a lid on low-attitude development and low-attitude economy.