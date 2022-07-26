Koreans vote to scrap supermarket shutdowns in blow to small vendors

Under the mandatory shutdown rules, which are meant to protect mom-and-pop stores from losing sales to discount store chains, supermarkets have closed twice a month for the last 10 years.

But the ability to shop every Sunday may become possible again with tens of thousands of consumers asking the presidential office to scrap the rule.

According to the presidential office, of the top 10 proposals, “Lifting the big supermarket’s mandatory shutdown rule” ranked top on Monday, hitting more than 422,000 likes from the public.

The office will select the top three proposals with the most votes and put them into effect. The vote is open until Sunday.

Lee Seong-ah, a 32-year-old white-collar employee, said: “Even if supermarket chains are closed, I almost never go to traditional markets or small markets. Instead, I order groceries online from Coupang or Market Kurly.”

The Distribution Industry Development Act mandates big supermarkets to temporarily shut down their businesses twice a month and limit operating hours from midnight to 10 am.

The law was revised to protect small local markets from retail giants with an upper hand to lure customers to frequent their supermarket chains, which happen to be more convenient and organized.

According to the Korea Chain stores Association, which is made up of Homeplus, Emart, Lotte Mart, Costco and other supermarket chains, the 10-year-old law has failed to reflect change in the retail industry.