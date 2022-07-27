7.0-magnitude quake hits northern Luzon

The strong quake centred two kilometres northeast of Langilang, Abra, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported.. It struck at 8:43 a.m. at a depth of 25 kilometres.

Its magnitude was initially placed at 7.3.

A hospital in Abra was evacuated after the building partially collapsed following the quake, but there were no casualties reported, said officials.

“We are still experiencing aftershocks. We have received reports of damages to houses. But so far no casualties,” said Mayor Rovelyn Villamor in the town of Lagangilang in Abra province.

“We don’t have power supply because that’s automatically cut off due to danger,” Villamor told DZRH radio.

The public information office of Abra province posted photographs on its Facebook page showing buildings badly damaged, with walls with huge cracks crumbling.

“The focus of attention is on Abra and nearby provinces. This is a major earthquake. We expect strong aftershocks,” Renato Solidum, director of the state seismology agency, told DZMM radio station.

Representative Eric Singson of Ilocos Sur told DZMM radio station the quake had been felt strongly.

“The earthquake lasted 30 seconds or more. I thought my house would fall,” said Singson.

“Now, we are trying to reach people …. Right now there are aftershocks so we are outside our home.”