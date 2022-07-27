Birthday wishes, accusations and a dramatic ending in UK leadership debate

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, the bookmakers' favourite to win the Conservative Party leadership election, and former finance minister Rishi Sunak went head to head in their second leadership debate of the week.

The debate opened with Sunak's birthday wishes for Liz Truss, who celebrated her 47th birthday and said she had been having "a great birthday so far," with cake and presents given to her on her campaign trail.

Before the premature end, Truss and Sunak had again clashed over their tax and spending plans and what they would do to address a cost of living crisis, in what has become an increasingly hostile competition to become the next prime minister.

Truss says Sunak's emphasis on balancing the government's books and raising taxes on business would tip the economy into recession.

"I do think it is morally wrong at this moment when families are struggling to pay for their food, that we have put up taxes on ordinary people when we said we wouldn't in our manifesto and when we didn't need to do so," Truss said.

Sunak, whose resignation from government earlier this month set in motion Johnson's downfall, argued that money from tax rises he brought in was necessary to pay for extra spending on healthcare.