Tue, August 16, 2022

international

Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return to Sri Lanka: Minister

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the former Sri Lankan President who secretly fled the country on July 13 amid violent protests in the wake of the island nation’s ongoing economic crisis, is set to return, a Minister said on Tuesday.

When asked by reporters about Rajapaksa fleeing Sri Lanka, Media Minister Bandula Gunawardena refuted that the former leader was hiding in Singapore and said that he would return.

“I don’t agree that the former President is in hiding in Singapore because he had followed the official procedure and gone to Singapore obtaining a legitimate visa,” the Minister said.

“I was aware that he would return and the authorities in our country would take necessary precautions to prevent any harm to the former President.”

Meanwhile, G.L. Peiris, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), the party formed by the Rajapaksas to win the 2019 Presidential election, also said that Gotabaya Rajapaksa will return to the country and would be entitled to all the perks and privileges that are due for any former head of state.

In Sri Lanka, former Presidents and their families are entitled to a residence in Colombo, vehicles and security, including military and police, in addition to other perks and privileges.

According to media reports, Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s escape had been brokered by the Maldivian Parliament Speaker and former president Mohamed Nasheed.

Amid the unprecedented economic crisis, the worst since Sri Lanka gained independence in 1948, triggered severe shortages of food, fuel, medicines and other essentials.

In response, the public first took to the streets on March 31 and surrounding the former President’s private residence.

On April 2, the protesters occupied the entrance to the President’s office

And on July 9 despite heavy security presence in Colombo, anti-government protesters took over the President’s official house, his office and later the rime Minister’s residence, triggering Gotabaya Rajapaksa to go into hiding and finally announced his resignation on July 14.

From the Maldives, he fled to Singapore.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was named acting President.

The International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP), a South Africa-based rights group, has filed a complaint with the Attorney General of Singapore demanding the arrest of Gotabaya Rajapaksa for war crimes allegedly committed during the final days of the over two-decades long Civil War.

The Statesman

Asia News Network

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily,  Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia,  Dawn (Pakistan),  The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), The Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return to Sri Lanka: Minister

Apec officials seek to address uncertainties, improve resiliency

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Malaysia's Najib loses appeal to nullify 1MDB trial

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Vietnam appreciates Russia’s help with preservation of Ho Chi Minh’s body

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Pandemic pushes 2.3 million Filipinos into poverty

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Taliban mark year in power that has given Afghanistan security but little hope

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Published : July 27, 2022

By : The Statesman

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

9 in 10 business leaders view the metaverse and Web 3.0 as essential to success

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Singapore court approves 3-month debt moratorium for Zipmex

Published : Aug 16, 2022

First electric locomotive to be tested this year

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Prayut hails Thai food power as Khao Soi named world’s best soup

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.