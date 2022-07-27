Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return to Sri Lanka: Minister

When asked by reporters about Rajapaksa fleeing Sri Lanka, Media Minister Bandula Gunawardena refuted that the former leader was hiding in Singapore and said that he would return.

“I don’t agree that the former President is in hiding in Singapore because he had followed the official procedure and gone to Singapore obtaining a legitimate visa,” the Minister said.

“I was aware that he would return and the authorities in our country would take necessary precautions to prevent any harm to the former President.”

Meanwhile, G.L. Peiris, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), the party formed by the Rajapaksas to win the 2019 Presidential election, also said that Gotabaya Rajapaksa will return to the country and would be entitled to all the perks and privileges that are due for any former head of state.

In Sri Lanka, former Presidents and their families are entitled to a residence in Colombo, vehicles and security, including military and police, in addition to other perks and privileges.

According to media reports, Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s escape had been brokered by the Maldivian Parliament Speaker and former president Mohamed Nasheed.

Amid the unprecedented economic crisis, the worst since Sri Lanka gained independence in 1948, triggered severe shortages of food, fuel, medicines and other essentials.