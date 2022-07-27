Tue, August 16, 2022

international

China highway plan includes road links to Taiwan by 2035

A plan to build road links to Taiwan from the southern Chinese province of Fujian by 2035 was included in China’s nationwide highway network plan, which was released earlier this month.

Amid ongoing military tensions between China and Taiwan, the plan is believed to be part of Beijing’s psychological campaign against the island, with an eye on its future unification, which Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed to fulfil.

According to the plan unveiled on July 12, the highway will extend from Beijing to Taiwan’s largest city, Taipei, via Fuzhou in Fujian Province. Two roads connecting Taiwan’s Kinmen island to the Fujian cities of Quanzhou and Xiamen were also included in the plan.

The document did not state whether the road spanning the Taiwan Strait would be undersea tunnels or bridges.

In a road network plan released in February 2021, the Xi administration outlined a project to connect Fuzhou and Taipei by road and high-speed train. An additional two roads to Kinmen were included in the latest plan.

Taiwan has not agreed to the development of road links, which it believes would be security risks.

Some in Taiwan think the plan is linked to Beijing’s goal of unification, which the majority of Taiwan residents reject.

“They’re trying to make a mockery of Taiwan again,” stated an article published in the digital edition of Taiwan newspaper United Daily News on July 14.

China highway plan includes road links to Taiwan by 2035

Kiyota Higa

The Japan News

Asia News Network

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily,  Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia,  Dawn (Pakistan),  The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), The Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

China highway plan includes road links to Taiwan by 2035

Apec officials seek to address uncertainties, improve resiliency

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Malaysia's Najib loses appeal to nullify 1MDB trial

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Vietnam appreciates Russia’s help with preservation of Ho Chi Minh’s body

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Pandemic pushes 2.3 million Filipinos into poverty

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Taliban mark year in power that has given Afghanistan security but little hope

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Published : July 27, 2022

By : The Japan News

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

9 in 10 business leaders view the metaverse and Web 3.0 as essential to success

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Singapore court approves 3-month debt moratorium for Zipmex

Published : Aug 16, 2022

First electric locomotive to be tested this year

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Prayut hails Thai food power as Khao Soi named world’s best soup

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.